The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Daniel Derek Bennett, 39, of 303 Veed Garland Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Jan. 3 with larceny of a firearm, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, possession of firearm by felon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Michael William Blackwell, 41, of 715 Trotter Street in Thomasville, was charged on Jan. 4 with financial card fraud.
Christopher Willis Carey, 46, of 527 S. Cloverdale Street in Seattle, Wash., was charged on Jan. 5 with second degree trespass.
Morgan Taylor Johnson, 27, of 100 Windy Hollow in Newland, was charged on Jan. 5 with gun, etc. on education property, attempting to break or enter building, second degree trespass, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and communicating threats.
Ashley Nicole Clawson, 34, was charged on Jan. 6 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bethany Ann Harris, 36, of homeless, was charged on Jan. 6 with resisting a public officer and 30 days contempt.
John Halgren Kings, 38, of 1105 Lakeview Ave. in Pensacola, Fla., was charged on Jan. 6 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., open container after consuming alcohol and driving left of center.
David Allen Jones, 55, of 797 Pineola St. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 6 with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Dustin Cody Shook, 32, of 94 Snowbird Lane in Linville, was charged on Jan. 8 with fictitious/altered registration card/tag, and two counts of driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Elijah Calloway Corum, 27, of 900 Phillips Ave. Apt. 101 in Knoxville, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 9 with driving while impaired.
