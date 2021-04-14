The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Karen Michell Bryd, 65, of 303 Sugar Top Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on April 5 with simple assault.
Lee Winston Ammann, 32, of 170 Rough in Sugar Mountain, was charged on April 6 with order for arrest for failure to appear for shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Vesta Suzanne Burnett, 53, of 97 Man Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on April 6 with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor assault of government official/employee 2, misdemeanor assault of government employee 2, and five days contempt.
David Lee Carpenter, 52, of 1012 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on April 6 with possession of methamphetamine.
Melissa Marie Dellinger, 32, of 4484 Linville Falls Hwy. in Crossnore, was charged on April 6 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Wayne Scronce, 27, of 2933 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on April 6 with obtaining property by false pretense.
James John Whitton, 48, of 160 Hopson Street in Elk Park, was charged on April 7 with possession of methamphetamine, assault on government official/employee, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
Sabrina Lynn Church, 30, of 541 Cranberry Street in Newland, was charged on April 8 with failure to appear for possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, and misdemeanor probation violation.
Robert Edward Somes III, 45, of 00 Sugar Top Condos in Banner Elk, was charged on April 8 with obtaining property by false pretense.
Jacob Brian Cook, 22, of 5730 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on April 10 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Jason Adam Teague, 20, of 326 Snowy Oaks in Boone, was charged on April 10 with order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation.
Rachel Schive, 44, of 68 Creekside Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on April 11 with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
