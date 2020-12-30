The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Joe Allen Hughes, 38, of 1200 Powdermill Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 21 with order for arrest for failure to appear for driving while license revoked and order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Noah Anthony Hughes, 29, of 11 E Summit Street in Burnsville, was charged on Dec. 21 with two counts of communicating threats.
Jake Michael Ollis, 33, of 141 East Market Street in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 21 with post release violation.
Ryan Maurice Salminen, 29, of 17 Chestnut Way Rd. in Beech Mountain, was charged on Dec. 22 with driving while license revoked rev.
Charles Evans Pittman II, 49, of 73 Tuttle Lane in Pineola, was charged on Dec. 23 with driving while license revoked.
Jeffery Brian Benfield, 37, of 55 Verna Sue Lane in Newland, was charged on Dec. 26 with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and felony child abuse-serious injury.
Derek Duane Towne, 26, of 154 Villa Casa Avenue in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 26 with resisting a public officer (two counts) and assault on a female.
