The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher James Hicks, 32, of 338 Brook Hollow Road in Boone was charged on March 9 with possession of weapon on state property/courthouse.
John Paul Sexton, 36, of 45 Ollie Weaver Road in Weaverville, was charged on March 10 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, operating vehicle with no insurance, expired inspection sticker, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, fictitious information to officer.
Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on March 13 with possession of methamphetamine, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, order for arrest for failure to appear for resisting public officer, order for arrest for failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (M), order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods, order for arrest for failure to appear for M misdemeanor larceny (two counts).
Jason Jethroe Teague, 39, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on March 12 with order for arrest for failure to appear for child support.
Richard Gordon Willis, 46, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 12 with extradition of fugitive from another state.
Autum Rebekah Rain Church, 24, of 797 John Jones Road of Elk Park, was charged on March 13 with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and T-driving while impaired.
Keith Alan McLaughlin, 43, of 154 Sunset Circle of Elk Park, was charged on March 14 with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
Logan Taylor Smith, 24, of 117 Jim Grady Road in Morganton, was charged on March 14 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule III controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Jessica Gail Donathan, 27, of 201 Ryan Street in Dobson, was charged on March 15 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 57 of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on March 15 with carrying a concealed gun, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
