The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Susan Carpenter Mayberry, 40, of 502 Whitaker Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 7 with parole violation.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 38, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 9 with felony probation violation.
Karen Michelle Byrd, 63, of 303 Sugar Top Dr. Unit 2208 in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 11 with communicating threats.
Phillip Denzel Lytle, 26, of 110 Craggy Street in Black Mountain, was charged on Oct. 11 with conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Bradley Scott Parker, 43, of 115 Brumitt Street in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 11 with two counts of felony worthless check.
Randy Carroll Ward, 61, of 217 Hicks Hill Road in Lawndale, was charged on Oct. 11 with assault by pointing a gun.
Joseph Michael Messina, 28, of 133 Roan St. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 12 with order for arrest for failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, T drive/allow motor vehicle driven with no registration, order for arrest for failure to appear for T operating a vehicle with no insurance, T drive/allow motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, order for arrest for failure to appear for no operator’s license, T fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, order for arrest for failure to appear for T no operator’s license I expired no inspection, and order for arrest for failure to appear for T driving/allow motor vehicle to be driven with no registration T fictitious/altered title/reference card/tag.
David Allen Devilla, 33, of 11036 Hwy. 105 S in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 13 with order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation.
Andrew Luciano Johnson, 20, of 650 Madison Ave. Apt. 205 in Boone, was charged on Oct. 13 with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Luke Patrick Mason, 19, of 335 Patricelli Dr., in Boone, was charged on Oct. 13 with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Michael Mason, 26, of 6882 NC Hwy. 194 N in Boone, was charged on Oct. 13 with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Weston Harold Wood, 19, of 55 Jim Daniels Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 13 with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Emilio Hernandez Zamudio, 20, of 55 Jim Daniels Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 13 with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession of a weapon of mass destruction, trafficking in marijuana, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.
