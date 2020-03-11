The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James William Boyd, 55, of 1043 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 2 with obtaining property by false pretense.
Albert Kinsley, 67, of 632 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on March 2 with domestic violence protective order violation.
Steven Chad Woodard, 27, of 2390 Elk Park Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on March 2 with possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), financial card theft (two counts) and felony breaking and/or entering.
Dillon Bryant Young, 28, of 48 Alonzo Hughes Lane in Newland, was charged on March 2 with misdemeanor breaking and entering, second degree trespass and injury to real property.
Kelly Starr Andrews, 31, of 2473 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 3 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor child abuse, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, order for arrest for failure to appear for M misdemeanor probation violation, order for arrest for failure to appear for M misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and order for arrest for failure to appear for M misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Zebulon James Griffith, 38, of 2630 Hwy. 19E N in Minneapolis, was charged on March 4 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on March 4 with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Charles Gregory Spain, 45, of 4240 Olive Hill Road in Franklin, was charged on March 5 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Cody Michael Johnson, 32, of 338 Hankins Rd. in Marion, was charged on March 7 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of marijuana paraphernalia, larceny and simple assault.
Justin Roderick Morrow, 37, of 510 6th Street in North Wilkesboro, was charged on March 8 with breaking or entering.
Joseph Samuel Robinson, 36, of 5629 Banner Elk Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on March 8 with civil contempt child support.
