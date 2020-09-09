The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 39, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 31 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation.
Donna Harmon Carpenter, 56, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 31 with trafficking in opium or heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 53, of 308 Parker Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 31 with felony larceny of ginseng.
Douglas Wade Richey, 27, of 610 Tomahawk Trail in Riverside, AL, was charged on Aug. 31 with first degree trespass and M-att break or enter building.
Danielle Calamai Trivette, 37, of 7543 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 31 with communicating threats.
James Robert Ollis, 27, of 3129 US Hwy. 105 in Boone, was charged on Sept. 1 with felony probation violation.
Johnathan Blake Beam, 20, of 1174 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 2 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jenena May Greene, 59, of 223 Old Chestnut Mountain in Newland, was charged on Sept. 2 with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Matthew Stephen Obrien, 64, of 18 Devereaux, Destrehann, La., was charged on Sept. 2 with driving while impaired.
Jonathon Keith Braswell, 19, of 79 Pansy Lane in Newland, was charged on Sept. 3 with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Daniel Lee Burnette, 38, of 110 Sain Rd. in Lawndale, was charged on Sept. 3 with sell/delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (three counts) and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine (three counts).
Julio Tzoy-Imul, 23, of 145 Sugar Creek Ln. in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 3 with driving while impaired.
Steven Derek Watson, 45, of 500 Burl Watson Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 4 with hit and run.
Jonathan Winston Thomas Jernigan, 32, of 3550 Grandview Pkwy. Apt. 1228 in Birmingham, Ala., was charged on Sept. 7 with injury to real property.
Umar Bautista Tomas, 24, of 615 Bobwhite Dr. in Burnsville, was charged on Sept. 7 with driving while impaired.
