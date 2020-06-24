The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ramona Faye Bare, 51, of 1405 Bethel Rd. in Morganton, was charged on June 15 with possession of methamphetamine.
Ray Allen Greeson Jr., 56, of 908 Center St. Apt. A in Asheboro, was charged on June 17 with felony sex act gov priv inst employed.
Joe Allen Hughes, 37, of 1200 Powdermill Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on June 17 with order for arrest for failure to appear for no operator’s license, expired registration card/tag, and parole violation.
Paul Brantley Lewis, 46, of 507 Linville Street, Apt. 211 in Newland, was charged on June 17 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public peace-free text.
Keith Alan McLaughlin, 44, of 154 Sunset Circle in Elk Park, was charged on June 17 with assault inflicting serious injury.
Stephen Brian Gragg, 39, of 400 Beech Street in Newland, was charged on June 18 with child support.
Dillon Bryant Young, 28, of 48 Alonzo Hughes Lane in Newland, was charged on June 18 with impede traffic.
Gerald Newton Baker Jr., 59, of 1201 Carolina St. SE in Valdese, was charged on June 19 with driving while impaired.
Lacey Lynn Johnson, 21, of 202 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 21 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.