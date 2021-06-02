The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Martir Lopez Dubon, 29, of 123 Beech St. in Beech Mountain, was charged on May 24 with assault on a female.
William Ray Justice, 63, of 1149 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 24 with failure to appear for expired/no inspection, operating a vehicle with no insurance, expired registration card/tag, expired/no inspection.
Cody Allen Metcalf, 29, of 130 Maltba Road in Newland, was charged on May 24 with second degree trespass, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while impaired.
Corey Matthew South, 27, of 128 Hidden Treasure Road in Boone, was charged on May 24 with larceny of a firearm.
Dereck Ray Burkett, 33, of 780 Dewitt Barnet Road in Banner Elk, was charged on May 25 with assault on a female.
William Andrew Dugger, 31, of 2374 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 25 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Melissa Flowers, 50, of 102 Wintergreen in Beech Mountain, was charged on May 25 with simple assault, driving while license revoked and brake/stop light equip.
Bernard Keith Harmon, 64, of 1176 US 321 Hwy. N. in Sugar Grove, was charged on May 25 with failure to appear for RO T-DWI Level 1 and misdemeanor probation violation.
Jennifer Marie Webb, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on May 25 with misuse of 911 system.
Justin Michael Riddle, 27, of 630 Upper Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on May 26 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev and expired/no inspection.
James Lee Coble, 30, of 110 Josiah Trail in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on May 27 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Curtis Lee Hutton, 28, of 500 Rambo St. in Damascus, Va., was charged on May 27 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Gage Overbay, 23, of P.O. Box 1901 in Abingdon, Va., was charged on May 27 with extradition/fugitive other state and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Shaina Naomi Widener, 25, of 500 Rambo St. in Damascus, Va., was charged on May 27 with possession of methamphetamine.
Tracey Lee Wilson, 52, of 699 McTeer Street in Greenback, Tenn., was charged on May 27 with driving while impaired.
Heather Lynn Boone, 33, of streets of Boone in Boone, was charged on May 28 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear for expired card/tag/driving with license revoked.
Mary Margaret Brown, 36, of 195 Beech Haven Road in Banner Elk, was charged on May 28 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked not paired rev, failure to appear for driving/allowing vehicle driven with registration plate not displayed, failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear for injury to personal property.
Kevin Humberto Lopez Dubon, 27, of 608 S. Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, was charged on May 28 with assault on a female.
Stephen Brian Gragg, 40, of 400 Beech Street in Newland, was charged on May 28 with child support.
Jada Hicks, 34, of 1533 Old Watauga River Road in Sugar Grove, was charged on May 28 with child support.
Robert Paul Rainey, 46, of 3990 Brown Rd. in Salisbury, was charged on May 28 with possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Dominic Joseph Stocco, 27, of 131 Elcka Ln. in Banner Elk, was charged on May 28 with driving while impaired.
Cassandra Irene Davis, 24, of 276 Oak St. Apt No. 2 in Boone, was charged on May 29 with driving while impaired.
Stephanie Suazo Zaldivar, 28, of 1112 Floral Dr. in Lenoir, was charged on May 29 with simple assault and failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
James Reed Callahan, 34, of 168 Galax Loop in Minneapolis, was charged on May 30 with possession of firearm by felon.
