The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Megan June Boatman, 37, of 294 New Vale Road in Newland, was charged on March 28 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Rodger Hayden Gwyn, Jr., 27, of 724 Curtis Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 29 with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor probation violation, and nonsupport child.
Jody Keith Teague, 42, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on March 29 with possession five counterfeit instruments, possession of counterfeit instruments of currency check, failure to appear for shoplifting/concealment of goods and failure to appear for obtaining property by false pretense.
Adam Joe Carpenter, 43, of 7385 Hwy. 64 in Morganton, was charged on March 30 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Dillon Nathaniel Carpenter, 24, of 1012 Isaac Branch Road in Newland, was charged on March 30 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest for failure to appear for assault on a female.
Melissa Mabry McLean, 45, of 26 Woods Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on March 30 with assault of a governmental official/employee and intoxicated and disruptive.
Christopher Dean Oakes, 52, of 1069 Buck Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 30 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked.
Jessica Anitann Riddle, 32, of 630 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 30 with obtaining property by false pretense, conditional discharge, felony probation violation and obstructing justice.
Willey Webb, 49, of 233 Jerry’s Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 30 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Tyler Norman, 34, of 158 Ice Plant Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 31 with secret peeping.
Lynn Davis, 51, of 1216 Curtis Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 2 with driving while impaired.
Juan Carlos Gomez Sanchez, 23, of 9400 Trinity Road in Charlotte, was charged on April 2 with driving while impaired.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 36, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on April 2 with failure to appear for DWI level 5, misdemeanor hearing on violation of uns. prob., and misdemeanor criminal contempt.
Edward Gene Rowe, 23, of 576 Panther Br. Rd. in Bryson City, was charged on April 2 with two counts of order for arrest for PV felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.