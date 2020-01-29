The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeffery Kyle Stoudt, 23, of 251 George Wilson Road in Boone, was charged on Jan. 20 with driving while impaired.
Angela Jean Auton, 37, of 517 Hospital Ave. in Lenoir, was charged on Jan. 21 with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, manufacture methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture precursor meth, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle and felony probation violation.
David Levi Crews, 54, of 221 Hwy. 194 in Boone, was charged on Jan. 21 with assault on a female.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 39, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with felony probation violation.
Christopher Daniels, 58, of 989 Vale Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with driving while impaired.
Judith Lynn Dillashaw, 29, of 1688 Banner Elk Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 23 with probation violation (three counts), providing drugs to inmate and conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Lloyd Robert Hornbuckle, 53, of 6210 US 19E Highway in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
James Matthew Jennings, 41, of 140 Hopson Street in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 23 with resisting a public officer, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
Kimberly Dawn Storie, 42, of Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Eric Nathaniel Stump, 37, of Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 23 with larceny of motor vehicle.
Christian Michael Tolley, 24, of 1560 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with child support.
Deanna Ingram, 18, of 265 Ingram Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 25 with cruelty to animals.
Hazel Spring Ingram, 39, of 265 Ingram Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 25 with cruelty to animals.
Paul Edward Ingram, 42, of 265 Ingram Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 25 with cruelty to animals.
William Thomas Moody, 29, homeless, was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony aggravated possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear T driving while license revoked not impaired rev., failure to appear for T fictional/altered title/reg card/tag, failure to appear for T driving while license revoked not impaired rev I unsafe tires.
Jason Edward Banner, 33, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on Jan. 26 with assault on a female and second degree trespass.
Seth Danel Breasseale, 25, of Shadow Drive in Carthage, was charged on Jan. 26 with drive left of center and driving while impaired.
Dakota James Byer, 32, of 124 472 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., operating a vehicle with no insurance, fictional/altered title/reg card/tag, driving/allowing driven with reg plate not displayed.
Casey Rae Easterly, 29, of 13120 Warrior Trl. in Bristol, Va., was charged on Jan. 26 with felony aid and abet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.