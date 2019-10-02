The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jacob Seth Banner, 25, of Homeless in Newland, NC, was charged on Sept. 24 with breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter.
Natasha Lynn Griffith, 37, of 444 Chestnut Dale Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 24 with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Lawson Bowman, 47, of 1285 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child support.
Mary Margaret Brown, 34, of 1631 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 25 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Jordan Buchanan, 32, of 106 Jerry’s Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 25 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jackson Joel Godeloson, 39, of 931 John Greer Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 25 with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Lawanda Lynn White, 43, of 292 John Erwin Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 25 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gavin Kristopher Beulin, 21, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Crossnore, was charged on Sept. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Mindy Michelle Davis, 35, of 89 Still Forest Dr. in Marion, was charged on Sept. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Shelly Rouse Helms, 42, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Dylan McClellan, 24, of 687 Hampton Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Wayne Noblett, 41, of 38 Dawns Drive in Marion, was charged on Sept. 26 with possession of methamphetamine.
Steven Wayne Richey, 42, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
Kyle Patrick Cheek, 19, of 186 Clyde Townsend Road in Boone, was charged on Sept. 27 with first degree burglary.
