The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cristin Grace Dugger, 37, of 2660 Siam Road in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on April 17 with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and carrying a concealed gun.
Pedro Lucas Garcia, 48, of 167 Wilson W. Coffey Road in Blowing Rock, was charged on April 17 with indecent liberties with child.
Ashley Nicole Russel, 36, of 102 Nelson Road in Newland, was charged on April 17 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Larry Doyle Chappell, 44, of 634 Looperville Road in Piedmont, SC, was charged on April 18 with first degree burglary.
Derek Shea Enloe, Jr., 36, of 975 Skyview Drive St. in Hickory, was charged on April 18 with possession of burglary tools.
Noah Delano Holcombe, 20, of 521 Little Buck Hill Rd. in Newland, was charged on April 18 with simple assault and communicating threats.
Jeremy James Thomas, 40, of homeless, was charged on April 19 with larceny.
Richard Grant Colvard, 41, of 30 Hopson Lane in Newland, was charged on April 20 with order for arrest for permitting operation of vehicle with no insurance, order for arrest for allowing unlicensed to drive, order for arrest for give/lend/borrow license plate, and warrant for arrest for assault on a female.
Christopher Dean Oakes, 53, of 1069 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on April 21 with possession of methamphetamine.
Nichalous Christian Henson, 26, of 61 Hanging Rock Est. in Banner Elk, was charged on April 22 with order for arrest for failure to stop for stopped school bus.
Rodney Byron Greer, 28, of 807 Flat Springs Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 23 with order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
Alex Elisha Thompson, 23, of 271 Brewer Farm Road in Mt. Gilead, was charged on April 23 with driving while impaired.
