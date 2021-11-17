The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Richard Ward, 41, of 293 Shore Haven Dr. in North Myrtle Beach, SC, was charged on Nov. 9 with grand larceny.
Charlene Diana Adams, 39, of 1964 South Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Nov. 10 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO FH1 felony probation violation, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO felony larceny of motor vehicle (two counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for break or enter a motor vehicle (two counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for felony probation violation (three counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for felony breaking and/or entering, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO felony larceny (two counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for RO felony larceny of a firearm, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO breaking and/or entering (two counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for RO larceny of a firearm, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO breaking or entering, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO misdemeanor probation violation, order for arrest for failure to appear for larceny after break/enter, order for arrest for failure to appear for RO resisting a public officer, and failure to appear for resisting a public officer.
Joshua David Adams, 37, of 2619 Old John’s River Road in Collettsville, was charged on Nov. 10 with misdemeanor probation violation, failure to appear for DWI level 2 and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
Lydia Ann Dillingham, 36, of 3 Ivy Street in Burnsville, was charged on Nov. 10 with uttering forged instrument (two counts), obtaining property by false pretense (two counts), felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
Joey Drew Singleton, 57, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 10 with felony harboring escapee and resisting a public officer.
Michael Allen Taylor, 63, of Buck Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 10 with aggravation possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Brandon Smith, 33, of 318 Main Street W. Apt. 104 in Lenoir, was charged on Nov. 11 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
William Billy Brooks, 48, of 600 South Sycamore Street in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 12 with obtaining property by false pretense.
Jonathan Glenn Hinton, 23, of 1030 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Nov. 12 with failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area, and failure to appear or failure to reduce speed.
Matthew Shawn Jenkins, 30, of 235 Old Vale Road, Lot 11 in Newland, was charged on Nov. 12 with probation violation.
