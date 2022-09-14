The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kalill Kisa James Isbell, 19, of 2225 Quail Ridge Ct. in Lenoir, was charged on Sept. 5 with order for arrest for flee elude, order for arrest for reckless driving and order for arrest for driving left of center.
John Calder Smoot, 38, of 608 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 5 with assault on a female and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Paul Mark Reid, 42, of 745 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 6 with indecent liberties with child.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 36, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 7 with criminal contempt and driving while impaired.
Albert Knisley, 69, of 632 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 8 with misdemeanor probation violation (x2).
Timmy Thomas Benfield, 34, of 100 Sky Hook Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 10 with assault on a female.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 59, of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 10 with possession of firearm by felon and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Austin Michael Tupay, 25, of 297 Honey Dew Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 10 with felony larceny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.