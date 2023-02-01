The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
William Crockett Cuthbertson, 35, of 1714 Vale Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with order for arrest for driving while license revoked not impaired, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Ann Markland, 38, of 245 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Calvin Richard Cook, 31, of 1160 Powdermill Road in Plumtree, was charged on Jan. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon (x2), larceny of a motor vehicle (x2), larceny of a firearm (x3), possession of a firearm by felon (x3), break or enter a motor vehicle, possession of stolen firearm, breaking and/or entering (x2), resisting a public officer (x2), and second degree trespass.
Jonathan Lee Teaster, 26, of 117 Henry Lane in Mooresville, was charged on Jan. 26 with no operator’s license, expired registration card/tag, and expired no inspection.
Angel Lawrimore, 34, of 529 Jerry’s Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 27 with assault serious injury, neglect/child abuse serious bodily injury, and assault on infant serious injury with minor present.
Facondo Hernandez Sevillia, 27, of 5170 NC in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 27 with simple assault.
Aaron Joseph Walker, 18, of 9007 Beaver Pond Ct. in Kernersville, was charged on Jan. 27 with possession of malt beverage/unfortified wine not age 19/20.
Cassie Vance Brewer, 34, of 316 Snowshoe Loop in Newland, was charged on Jan. 28 with obtaining property by false pretense.
