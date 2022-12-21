Avery County Arrest Report Dec 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 26, of 1229 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 12 with possession of firearm by felon, communicating threats, and possession of drug paraphernalia.Andrew Devest Charles Pope, Jr., 25, of 1326 Alexis Lucia Rd. in Stanley, was charged on Dec. 13 with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.Jorden Tanner Brewer, 25, of 355 Everett Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 14 with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.Dillon Bryant Young, 31, of 1812 Roaring Creek Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 14 with simple assault.Roy Lee Dennie, 51, of 74 Hobbs Knob Lane in Falls, was charged on Dec. 17 with breaking and/or entering.Elaine Imala James, 38, of 1825 Buck Hill Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 17 with larceny by employee. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrests Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Jason Micheal Jordan Law Criminal Law Strangulation Avery County Suspect Daniel S. Desmaris Jerry Lynn Mckinney Felony Possession Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Police Methamphetamine Paraphernalia Marijuana Trespass Elizabethton Violation Larceny Probation Driver's License Mountain Tenn. Elk Park Robert Korda Jonathan G. Garcia Assault John Tyler Lot Drug Hi Animal Simple Assault Felon Elk Driving Estep Bristol Va. Cameron Mcclure Sale Gregory Scott Arnold Timmy Thomas Benfield Heroin Courtesy Report Court Of Law Tag Warrant Premise Jail Female Charles Derek Rabon Michael Scott Snipes Jacob Lloyd Fountain Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Town of Banner Elk mourns passing of beloved community servant Alexander Lyerly Avery County Arrest Report 'American Pickers' to return for filming in North Carolina Avery County Arrest Report Krispy Kreme closes Boone location Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.