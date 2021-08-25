The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 48, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Aug. 16 for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for simple possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of a firearm by felon, failure to appear for felony probation violation, failure to appear for defrauding a drug/alcohol screening test 2.
Stephen Brian Gragg, 41, of 446 W. Mitchell St. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 18 with domestic assault.
Danielle Calamai, 38, of 60 Dean Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 19 with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Andrew McGee Porter, Jr., 52, of 105 upper Holiday Lane in Beech Mountain, was charged on Aug. 19 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev, and expired registration card.
Brandon Alexander Taylor, 40, of 84 Pleasantville Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 19 with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and manufacture marijuana.
Christopher James Haught, 48, of 702 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 20 with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Charles Evans Pittman II, 50, of 73 Tuttle Lane in Pineola, was charged on Aug. 20 with defrauding a drug/alcohol screen tests misd, and probation violation.
Anthony Thomas Jessen, 24, of 220 North Ridge Road in Beech Mountain, was charged on Aug. 21 with t-driving while impaired.
Jason Michael Rivers, 41, of 64 High South Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 21 with operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked, driving/allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev (three counts), and failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Jennifer Marie Webb, 34, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on Aug. 21 with failure to appear for T driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
