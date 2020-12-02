The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
John Franklin Griffin, 51, of 502 St. Andrews Road in Beech Mountain, was charged on Nov. 24 with driving while impaired.
Bethany Marie Teague, 37, of 1054 Horsebottom Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 24 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine (two counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor resisting a public officer, felony probation violation out of county, and second degree trespass.
Bobbie Poe Bindlechner, 50, of 57 Alpen Way Ln. in Linville, was charged on Nov. 25 with driving while impaired.
Stephanie Ann Padgett, 30, of 689 Koonce Fork Road in Onslow, was charged on Nov. 25 with failure to appear for misdemeanor simple assault and failure to appear for simple assault.
Amelia Catherine Harrison, 34, of 273 Reid St. in Marion, was charged on Nov. 26 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Courtney Nichole Carpenter, 38, of 70 Cecil Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 27 with felony probation violation and possession of firearm by felon.
Carrie Elaine Townsend, 37, of 70 Cecil Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 27 with misdemeanor probation violation, larceny of motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny.
Heather Marie Brown, 30, of 176 Huffman Road in Boone, was charged on Nov. 28 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Rose Parlier, 28, of 115 Brookeview Ln. Apt. 4 in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 29 with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (two counts).
Elizabeth Louise Perr, 35, 218 Elk Hill Dr. Apt. 2 in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 29 with driving while impaired and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
