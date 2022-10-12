Derick Tyler Jennings, 29, of 621 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 3 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, possession/displaying an altered/fictional/revoked driver’s license, and failure to wear seat belt as driver.
Enoch Paul Taylor, 44, of 2481 Kingtown Rd. in Lenoir, was charged on Oct. 3 with second degree trespass.
Aquavius Robert Lee, 26, of 1535 Miller’s Gap Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 4 with misdemeanor larceny.
Kevin Shawn Shell, 46, of 891 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 4 with impersonating law enforcement (x2) and domestic violence protection order violation (x2).
William Dewey Turbyfill, Jr., 55, of 1231 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 4 with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Cigi Marie Bailey, 37, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 5 with felony probation violation.
Julian Clark, 45, of 62 High Country Square in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 6 with assault on a female.
Bonnie Watts Smith, 41, of 633 Cranberry St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 6 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.
Russell Ray Norman, 46, of 254 Sunset Circle in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 7 with gun, etc. on educational property.
Michael Glenn Shook, 44, of 334 Old NC 181 Hwy. in Montezuma, was charged on Oct. 7 with cruelty to animals.
Thomas Garcia Santiago, 42, of 4872 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 8 with driving while impaired.
Charles Leroy Knipper Sr., 56, of 1375 Royal Devon Dr. in Myrtle Beach, SC, was charged on Oct. 9 with driving while impaired.
Willey Webb, 50, of 233 Jerry’s Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 9 with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and driving while license revoked.
