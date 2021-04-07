The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robert Jonathan Hilliard, 34, of 416 Clover Ct. in Taneytown, Md., was charged on March 30 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Bradley Shook, 39, of 171 Fern Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on March 30 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Tony Brady II, 52, of 515 Little Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 31 with warrant for arrest for assault on female.
Victoria Burleson Sellers, 50, of 44 Ponderosa Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 31 with shoplifting concealment of goods.
Wesley Allen Thorpe, 39, of 57 Turtle Dove Dr. in Marion, was charged on March 31 with possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Sarah McKinnon Wilson, 37, of 841 Genford Ct. in Raleigh, was charged on March 31 with driving while impaired and resisting a public officer.
Carla Beth Arias, 32, of 161 Miles St. in Sparta, was charged on April 1 with failure to appear for driving while impaired and failure to appear for failure to maintain lane control.
Debra Rogers Gentry, 65, of 281 Lamplighter Lane in Hot Springs, was charged on April 1 with false report LE child DIS VIC.
Heather Nicole Gentry, 36, of 223 Rabbit Den Road in Hot Springs, was charged on April 1 with false report LE child DIS VIC.
Jason Todd Pyatte, 45, of 179 Sugar Cove Lane in Newland, was charged on April 1 with felony probation violation.
Tobias Dean Cope, 44, of 141 Brown’s Chapel in Boone, was charged on April 3 with driving while impaired.
Christopher Ryan Gregorio, 22, of 8371 Juniper Drive in Lewis Center, Ohio, was charged on April 3 with resisting a public officer.
