The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Matthew Lee Hopson, 35, of 223 Old Chestnut Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on June 22 with misdemeanor larceny.
Steven Lee Tipton, 53, of 660 Hill Ave. in Erwin, was charged on June 22 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Scott Snipes, 39, of 241 Walter Garland Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 23 with failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for no operator’s license, and failure to appear for open container.
Tony Wyatt, 40, of 762 Trice Fork Mountain in Newland, was charged on June 23 with cyberstalking.
Justin Lee Yates, 35, of 263 Parallel Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 23 with driving while impaired, and three counts of resisting a public officer.
Johnny Eastman Cox, 41, of 55 Knotty Pine Ln. in Burnsville, was charged on June 25 as habitual felon.
Robert Avery McFalls, 30, of 99 McClellan Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 26 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear for misdemeanor littering not greater than 15 pounds.
Brandon Lee Sutton, 20, of 152 Rockville Lane in Elk Park, was charged on June 26 with assault on a female.
Ron Brent Setzer, 58, of 6284 Ruffin Lane in Conover, was charged on June 27 with assault on a female (two counts) and resisting a public officer.
John Tyler Norman, 32, of 158 Ice Plant Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 28 with injury to personal property and second degree trespass.
