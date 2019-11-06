The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Billy Joseph Taylor III, 24, of 522 Long Hollow Rd. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 28 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis Ray Townsend, 56, of 84 Cynthia Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 28 with felony probation violation.
Edwardo Villalobos, 40, of 132 Azalea Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 28 with assault on a female and misdemeanor probation violation.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 41, of 190 Seminole St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 29 with two counts of resisting a public officer.
Jesika Marie Harrison, 19, of 161 Walnut Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 29 with communicating threats and cyberstalking.
Jonathan Dean Ball, 34, of 110 Gibbs Road in Leicester, was charged on Oct. 30 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 41, of 190 Seminole St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 30 with threatening phone call, two counts of communicating threats, four counts of assault on government official/employee, four counts of resisting a public officer, felony assault/serious injury to LE/probation/parole officer, and hold without bond per judge.
Dillon Nathaniel Carpenter, 21, of 206 Hemlock Road in Boone, was charged on Oct. 30 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Jonathan Christopher Ward, 37, of 595 Old Pineola Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 30 with defraud drug/alcohol test 1st and parole warrant.
Jason Edward Banner, 33, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on Nov. 1 with communicating threats.
Deshawn M. Kater, 27, of 117 Amelia Garden Way in Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged on Nov. 1 with driving while impaired.
Tyler Christian Long, 27, of 2099 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 2 with second degree trespass.
Ashle Aline Allebaugh, 35, of 3900 N. 19E in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 3 with failure to appear for no operator’s license, failure to appear for reckless driving with wanton disregard and failure to appear for driving while impaired.
Samuel Coye Hughes, 24, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 3 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Ray Love, 48, of 61 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 3 with possession of stolen goods, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired, failure to appear for altered title/registration/tag, failure to appear for expired/no inspection and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, and misdemeanor probation violation.
