The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harry James Gandy Jr., 40, of 138 Willow Trail in Boone, was charged on March 26 with intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer.
Christopher James Gibbs, 31, of 894 Mt. Zion Road in Thomasville, was charged on March 26 with failure to appear for child support and felony extradition of fugitive other state.
Allen Wayne Bennett, 37, of 109 Bell Street in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 27 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor assault on a female and order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
