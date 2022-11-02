Avery County Arrest Report Nov 2, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.Zachary Waits Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar No. 1 Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of methamphetamine.Morgan Edgar Huffman, 34, of 71 Webb Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 failure to appear for no operator’s license and unsafe lane change.Jennifer Marie Lewis, 35, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 with assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and misdemeanor probation violation out of county.Kristina Abernathy Rose, 32, of 2353 US 70 West in Morganton, was charged on Oct. 23 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.Jason Cody Story, 40, of 235 Walker Road in Lexington, was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while impaired, and assault on a female.Scott Love, 51, of address unavailable, was charged on Oct. 27 with probation violation (x2) and DWI-Level 1. Recipe of the Day Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrests Avery County Arrest Report Avery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Jason Micheal Jordan Law Criminal Law Strangulation Avery County Suspect Daniel S. Desmaris Jerry Lynn Mckinney Felony Possession Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Police Methamphetamine Paraphernalia Marijuana Trespass Elizabethton Violation Larceny Probation Driver's License Mountain Tenn. Elk Park Robert Korda Jonathan G. Garcia Assault John Tyler Lot Drug Hi Animal Simple Assault Felon Elk Driving Estep Bristol Va. Cameron Mcclure Sale Gregory Scott Arnold Timmy Thomas Benfield Heroin Courtesy Report Court Of Law Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Wreck on Beech Mountain Parkway closes road for hours, destroys property Hero's Axe House opens in Banner Elk area, honors everyday heroes Ghostly get togethers: A guide to Halloween in Avery Avery County Arrest Report Vikings to open 1A playoffs on road at Christ the King Avery Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.