The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 58, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on May 18 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation out of county, misdemeanor probation violation out of county, failure to appear for driving with license revoked, felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Christopher Dean Oakes, 52, of 1069 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on May 19 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked and failure to appear for canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag.
Shirley Lynette Aldridge, 51, of no address given in Banner Elk, was charged on May 20 with second degree trespass and resisting a public officer.
Nicole Michelle Taylor, 37, of 144 Summer Breeze Lane in Newland, was charged on May 20 with failure to appear for RO misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises and misdemeanor unsupervised probation violation.
Kyle Evan Wallace, 32, of 186 Terrace Lane in Boone, was charged on May 20 with magistrate order misdemeanor assault on a female.
Jerimy Christopher Carico, 36, of 1960 Balm Highway in Banner Elk, was charged on May 21 with failure to appear for driving while impaired.
Joshua Franklin Ford, 35, of 283 Wilkes Ridge Rd. in Hays, was charged on May 21 with misdemeanor larceny.
Christopher Richard Hrobak, 29, of 17205 Binkerhoff Lane in Okeechobee, Fla., was charged on May 21 with intoxicated and disruptive.
Shelby Donae Penner, 32, of 740 South Beech Mountain Parkway Apt. 14 in Banner Elk, was charged on May 21 with driving while impaired.
Zachary Dwayne Webb, 32, of 15 Westview Dr. in Marion, was charged on May 21 with breaking or entering.
Aaron Edward Williams, 28, of 289 Teaster Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on May 21 with simple assault, failure to appear for assault on an individual with disability, and assault on a female.
Phillip Westwarren McClamroch, 32, of 569 Ernest Brown Road in Boone, was charged on May 22 with purchase of firearm in violation of domestic order.
Jeremy Lane Church, 24, of 2871 NC 194 South in Sugar Grove, was charged on May 23 with driving while impaired and driving with license revoked impaired rev.
Curtis Luther Coffey, 35, of 226 Beech Haven Road in Banner Elk, was charged on May 23 with breaking and/or entering and possession of methamphetamine.
Jay Michael Wilson, 49, of 205 Chestnut Hill Dr. in Boone, was charged on May 23 with failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for possession of marijuana and failure to appear for expired tag.
