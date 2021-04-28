The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Humbertoe Cervantes, 27, of 1578 Magnolia Avenue in San Bernardino, Calif., was charged on April 19 with felony probation violation and failure to appear for assault on government official/employee.
Richard Gordon Willis, 47, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 19 with possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Lee Biggs III, 27, of 56 Moody Lane in Newland, was charged on April 20 with probation violation.
Matthew Garret Carpenter, 30, of 119 Bald View Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on April 20 with felony probation violation.
Melvin Howard Clark, 57, of 87 Elbert Clark Road in Newland, was charged on April 20 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance.
Frederick Matthew Grindstaff, 38, of 4497 Old Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on April 20 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation.
Nicholas George Dascoulias, 37, of 1237 Foundations Court in Mooresville, was charged on April 21 with misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12.
Keith Bernard Harmon, 64, of 1170 Hwy. 321N in Sugar Grove, was charged on April 21 with probation violation.
Gregory Shane Peterson, 20, of 884 Curtis Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 23 with driving while impaired.
Jason Michael Rivers, 40, of 64 High South Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on April 23 with other-free text failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and other-free text failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Brandon Gabriel Anderson, 31, of 183 Hidden Oaks Drive in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on April 25 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Sherry Lynn Buchanan, 43, of 183 Hidden Oaks Drive in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on April 25 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
