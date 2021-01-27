The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Lynn Marie Smith, 56, of 903 Pine Ridge Road in Beech Mountain, was charged on Jan. 18 with two counts of misdemeanor larceny.
John Tyler Norman, 38, of 158 Ice Plant Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 19 with resisting a public officer, impeding traffic by sitting/standing/lying, and possession of a controlled substance on jail/prison premises.
Zoe Lux Smith Hutchinson, 19, of 1 Circle St. Apt. 2 in Granite Falls, was charged on Jan. 20 with order for arrest for felony larceny and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
Matthew Wayne Felts, 30, of 4404 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Jan. 21 with breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree trespass, uttering a forged instrument and felony probation violation.
Christopher James Gibbs, 31, of 894 Mt. Zion Rd. in Thomasville, was charged on Jan. 21 with child support.
Demi Celeste Hicks, 24, of 6210 N US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Jan. 21 with second degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maricela Lerma, 44, of 355 Dogwood Dr. in Bakersville, was charged on Jan. 21 with possession/receiving prop cert fel.
Antwain Lasalle McCallum, 46, of 913 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 21 with assault on a female.
Misty Dawn Trivett, 36, of 1234 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 21 with failure to appear for driving left of center and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
David Robert Hellenthal, 60, of 900 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, was charged on Jan. 22 with failure to appear for resisting a public officer and driver’s side door.
Michael Caige Brewer, 20, of 1048 Stamey Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with simple assault.
Dustin Riley Harrison, 34, of 584 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with possession of firearm by felon.
John Alvin Nelson, 20, of 102 Nelson Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with simple assault.
Gregory Ralph Sells, 39, of 102 Nelson Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with simple assault.
Natasha Nicole Sells, 35, of 102 Nelson Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 23 with simple assault.
