Avery County Arrest Report Jul 20, 2022

The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff's Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Russell Deni, 80, of 161 Pinecrest in Boone, was charged on July 11 with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement.

Robert Korda, 43, of homeless in Spruce Pine, was charged on July 11 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO misdemeanor second degree trespass.

Bobby Travis Taylor, 37, of 1035 Hickory Nut Gap Rd. in Newland, was charged on July 11 with larceny of motor vehicle.

Morgan Taylor Johnson, 28, of 100 Windy Hollow in Newland, was charged on July 12 with communicating threats, possession of a firearm on educational property, and attempting to break/enter a building.

Michael Chad Haggie, 49, of 508 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 14 with order for arrest on indictment.

Justin Carrol Ezelle, 43, of 120 Azalea Circle, Unit 2 in Banner Elk, was charged on July 15 with driving while impaired.

Anthony Leroy Williams, Jr., 23, of 321 Temple Springs Lane in Newland, was charged on July 15 with extradition/fugitive other state.

Jonathan G. Garcia, 20, if 5170 NC 105 Apt. H5 in Banner Elk, was charged on July 16 with driving while impaired.

Lance Eric Greene, 42, of 40 Turtle Creek Lane in Newland, was charged on July 16 with second degree trespass.
