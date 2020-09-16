The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Emily Susan Mullins, 39, of 105 East Main Street in Wilkesboro, was charged on Sept. 7 with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
Cody Allen Metcalf, 28, of 130 Maltba Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 8 with communicating threats.
John Tyler Norman, 32, of 158 Ice Plant Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 8 with warrant for arrest for M-attempt break or enter building (M).
Chad Lee Puckett, 42, of 46 Snow Summit Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 8 with driving while impaired.
Dustin Cody Shook, 31, of 94 Snowbird Lane in Linville, was charged on Sept. 9 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Christopher Joseph Bentley, 23, of 1614 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 10 with failure to appear for resisting a public officer.
Brandon Gregory Brown, 38, of 109 Cassie Lan in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 10 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to half ounce, failure to appear for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for felony probation violation.
David Lee Tinker, 31, of 123 Davis Street in Lincolnton, was charged on Sept. 10 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev, and no liability insurance.
Johnathan Charles Adkins, 49, of 278 Duke Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Sept. 11 with health law-free text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.