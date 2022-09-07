The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Austin Michael Tupay, 25, of 297 Honey Dew Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 30 with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Conner Woods, 18, of 7067 Mountain Spring Trail in Roanoke, Va., was charged on Aug. 30 with larceny after break/enter and communicating threats.
Joshua Kenton, 25, of 644 Joe Hartley Road in Linville, was charged on Aug. 31 with driving while impaired.
Jerry Lynn McKinney, 63, of 1332 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 1 with second degree trespass.
Santerus Qwayshawn Allen, 30, of 135 Hurricane Avenue in Shelby, was charged on Sept. 2 with felony assault/physical injury to detention employee.
Jason Scott Clark, 41, of 9077 Rose Hollow Ave. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 4 with simple assault and felony larceny.
Paul Shannon Hildebran, 42, of 904 Pineburr in Valdese, was charged on Sept. 4 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scottie Marie Joines, 49, of 4314 S. NC Hwy. 16 in Maiden, was charged on Sept. 4 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
