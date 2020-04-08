The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Timothy Keith Dellinger, 47, of 2659 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on April 1 with possession of methamphetamine.
Roert James Shaver, 25, of South Elam Avenue in Greensboro, was charged on April 4 with driving while impaired.
Luke Trivette, 28, of 7272 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 5 with attempting to break/enter motor vehicle (two counts), and attempting to break or enter building.
