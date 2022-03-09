The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rivas Daniel Mina, 40, of 91 Church Farm Lane in Newland, was charged on Feb. 28 with assault on a female.
Christopher William Robbins, 30, of 3588 Elk Creek Parkway in Va., was charged on Feb. 28 with extradition of fugitive other state.
Dakota Todd Burnette, 20, of 441 Green Street Loop in Marion, was charged on March 1 with no operator’s license 48-hour hold.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 24, of Homeless in Newland, was charged on March 1 with failure to appear for motorcycle/moped helmet passenger, felony to appear for felony larceny, failure to appear for misdemeanor second degree trespass, and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Jennifer Marie Lewis, 35, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on March 2 with assault inflicting serious injury.
Jacob Allen Morley, 23, of 1697 Powder Branch Rd. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on March 2 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felony resisting public officer serious injury.
Wade Odell Webb, 58, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 2 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Sherman Lee Caraway, 38, of 217 Chambers Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 4 with driving while impaired.
Jeremy Howard Huffman, 33, of 65 Pershing Street in Newland, was charged on March 4 with failure to pay child support.
Johnathan Shane Watson, 25, of 143 Combs Dixion Road in Sugar Grove, was charged on March 5 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor probation violation, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
John Alvin Nelson, 20, of 102 Nelson Road in Newland, was charged on March 6 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Samantha Lee Jones, 34, of 468 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 7 with simple assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.