The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Browne Edward Ingram, 40, of 687 Maple Vista Lane in Newland, was charged on May 9 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.
Austin William Manning, 35, of homeless in Boone, was charged on May 9 with probation violation (x2) and felony probation violation.
Jermaine McLawhorn, 49, of 1012 W. 4th St. Apt. B in Greenville, was charged on May 9 with larceny by employee (x5).
Cierra Nicole Young, 32, of 687 Maple Vista Lane in Newland, was charged on May 9 with trafficking in opium or heroin, felony traffick in methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.
Justin Carrol Ezelle, 44, of 120 Azalea Way, Unit 2 in Banner Elk, was charged on May 10 with resisting a public officer and injury to personal property.
Kella Shane King, 38, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on May 10 with order for arrest for driving while license revoked not impaired.
Jeremy John Mojica, 33, of 761 Sherwood Rd. in Vilas, was charged on May 11 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Ryan Potter, 38, of 100 Hawshaw Campground Lane in Crossnore, was charged on May 11 with second degree trespass.
Daryl Eugene Smith, 74, of 5021 Elk Park Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on May 11 with driving while license revoked.
Kristy Dawn Taylor, 39, of 270 Bennett Way in Boone, was charged on May 12 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no license, failure to appear for driving/allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, and failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
