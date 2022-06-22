The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Linda M. Allen, 64, 14194 Hwy. 226 South in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 13 with sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Chad Ethmond Braswell, 43, of 1667 #2 Sugar Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on June 14 with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of methamphetamine, communicating threats, and warrant for arrest for second degree trespass.
Fritzie Barber Goins, 55, of 926 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on June 16 with driving while impaired.
Jessica Suzanne Norris, 47, of 160 Blue Springs Road in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on June 18 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Justin Brent Shell, 29, of 117 Street Ln. in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on June 18 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession/distribution of methamphetamine precursor, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun.
Melissa Kathrine Bishop, 53, of 71 Old Hotel Road in Newland, was charged on June 19 with second degree trespass and disorderly conduct.
Rebecca Anna Fair, 29, of 340 Lovers Lane in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on June 20 with possession of drug paraphernalia and altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence.
