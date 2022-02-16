The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robert Allen Hornbuckle, 26, of 219 Twin Fork Ridge in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 10 with parole violation.
Christopher Doyle McCollum, 49, of 7636 Neeses Hwy. in Springfield, SC, was charged on Feb. 10 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony larceny.
Zackaus Milton Calhoun, 66, of 3538 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 11 with two counts of failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Glenn William Davis, 43, of 110 South Running Deer Circle in Dudley, was charged on Feb. 12 with nonsupport child.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 59, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Feb. 13 with failure to appear for possession of firearm by felon, failure to appear for probation violation (2), failure to appear defraud drug/alcohol screening test (2), failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for simple possession of Schedule II controlled substance (M).
Joao Poulale Le, 44, of 36 Sickletown Rd. in Mooresville, was charged on Feb. 13 with misdemeanor simple possession of MDPV Misd.
Andrew Stephen Marks, 25, of 246 Skys Way in Vilas, was charged on Feb. 13 with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while impaired.
Daniel Edward Vence, 27, of 4229 Blowing Rock Road in Blowing Rock, was charged on Feb. 13 with no operator’s license, larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Melody Nicole Casas Rezza, 25, of 251 Ash St. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 14 with driving while impaired.
