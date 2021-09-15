The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Glenn Rodney Garrow, 59, of 231 John Erwin Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 7 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, and fictitious/altered title/tag/registration card.
Jonathan Glenn Hinton, 23, of 5631 Banner Elk Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 8 with failure to appear for breaking and entering, felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
Adrian Frank Julian, 40, of 326 Ferncliff Dr. in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 12 with second degree trespass and resisting a public officer.
Joseph Michael Messina, 29, of 154 Walnut Mtn. Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 12 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for fictitious/altered title, failure to appear for no operator’s license, failure to appear for driving with no registration and failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
