The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Danielle Calamai Trivette, 37, of 120 Dean Ln. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 28 with communicating threats.
William Dewey Turbyfill Jr., 53, of 1231 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 28 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Lynn McKinney, 62, of 1332 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 29 with parole violation.
Justin Lee Yates, 35, of 263 Parallel Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 29 with assault on a government official/employee, communicating threats and go armed to the terror of the people.
Robert Allen Hornbuckle, 25, of 120 Old Hwy. 19E in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 1 with interfering with an electronic monitoring device (two counts), felony probation violation, failure to appear for felony probation violation, and possession of firearm by felon.
Samuel Dewayne Gragg, 41, of 400 Beech St. Apt. E4 in Newland, was charged on Oct. 2 with extradition/fugitive other state.
Jeremy Lee Gordon, 33, of 335 Barlow Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 3 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Candi Joy Kennon, 52, of 217 Chambers St. in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 3 with driving while impaired.
Yoselin Elizabeth Lopez, 26, of 131 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 3 with simple assault.
Luis Rolando Soto, 23, of 131 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 3 with assault on a female.
Michelle Lee Wallace, 46, of 207 Hampton Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 3 with no operator’s license, fictitious/altered tag/registration card/tag, and no liability insurance.
Rebecca Kuuipo Archambault, 59, of 1104 Hwy. 101 in Beaufort, was charged on Oct. 4 with driving while impaired.
