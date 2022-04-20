The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stacy Marie Hopson, 29, of 1588 Pigeon Roost Road in Banner Elk, was charged on April 11 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, felony possession of meth surrender, and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia surrender.
Timothy Scott Pate, 54, of 21 Pine Cluster Lane in Pineola, was charged on April 12 with failure to appear for RO 04012022 T canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, T driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, T fictitious/altered title/registration card, and failure to appear 04012022 for T driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Luther Ryan Ollis, 38, of 1179 Edgar Tufts Road in Banner Elk, was charged on April 13 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of stolen motor vehicle, failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear for shoplifting/concealment of goods, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Mindy Lee Hicks, 42, of 00 Pigeon Roost in Banner Elk, was charged on April 14 with indecent exposure and assault of government official/employee.
Thomas Cain Wise, 38, of 585 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on April 14 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Anthony Simon Franklin, 33, of 42 George White Lane in Newland, was charged on April 15 with assault on a female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.