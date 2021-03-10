The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jack Preston Hicks, 22, of 38 Amber Lane in Newland, was charged on March 1 with assault on a female.
Matthew Phillip Gragg, 26, of 66 Gragg Hollow Rd. in Newland, was charged on March 2 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and fictional/altered title/registration card/tag.
Bradley Dale Adkins, 45, of 1811 Forest Hills Park Place in Lenoir, was charged on March 4 with failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and failure to appear for driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration.
Daniel Wesley Bledsoe, 43, of 541 Cranberry St. in Newland, was charged on March 4 with assault on a female and three charges of simple assault.
Danny Shane Hunter, 49, of 50 Woodland Hills Apt. 202 in Burnsville, was charged on March 4 with possession of firearm by felon, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, larceny after breaking/enter, and breaking and/or entering.
Christopher Doyle McCollum, 48, of 7636 Neeses Hwy. in Springfield, SC, was charged on March 4 with felony larceny.
Bobby Travis Taylor, 35, of 1035 Hickory Nut Gap Rd. in Newland, was charged on March 4 with probation violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and school attendance law violation.
Jessica Nicole Taylor, 34, of 1035 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Newland, was charged on March 4 with probation violation, misdemeanor child abuse and school attendance law violation.
Christopher Wade Guy, 47, of 1209 Poga Rd. in Butler, Tenn., was charged on March 5 with shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Rodger Hayden Gwyn, Jr., 26, of 3900 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on March 7 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 35, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on March 7 with second degree trespass, simple assault, failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane control.
