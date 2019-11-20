The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Timothy Joseph Maher, 47, of 321 Temple Spring Lane in Newland, was charged on Nov. 10 with driving while impaired.
Mark Anthony Rivera, 22, of 127 Charles Low Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 10 with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Chance Michael Younce, 31, of 5140 NC 105 Hwy. Apt. 1B in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 11 with simple affray.
Dominik Deguzman, 37, of 2083 West Brewer Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 12 with larceny.
Jason Christopher Dietz, 33, of 4207 Benfield Dr. in Hudson, was charged on Nov. 13 with felony possession of phone/communication device by an inmate.
Elizabeth Randolph Billings, 51, of 2922 Clarks Chapel Road in Lenoir, was charged on Nov. 14 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Jenny Renae Duncan, 30, of 2764 Rock Creek Road in North Wilkesboro, was charged on Nov. 14 with non support.
Lilly Greene, 26, of 319 Washbourne Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 14 with driving while impaired.
Jeremy Michael Dean Guffey, 35, of 150 Maces Trailer Park in Marion, was charged on Nov. 14 with failure to appear for misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear for I speeding and failure to appear for T window tinting violation.
Kevin Ray Hoffman, 47, of 218 N. Fairview Dr. in Lenoir, was charged on Nov. 14 with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
April Dawn Wilson, 39, of 2240 Piney Grove Circle in Lenoir, was charged on Nov. 14 with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Donald Duke Burgess, 37, of 1664 Grouse Moor Dr. Unit 1 in Banner Elk, was charged on Nov. 15 with breaking or entering, injury to real property, simple assault and injury to personal property.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 33, of 46 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 15 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked.
Kenneth W. Ellis, 54, of 840 Dyer St. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 15 with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Charles Michael Gobble, 43, of 200 S. Boone St. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 15 with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 32, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 15 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Lee Biggs III, 26, of 738 Pancake Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 17 with assault by pointing a gun, failure to appear for DWI level 5 and two counts of failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
