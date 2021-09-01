The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Trenton Raymond Crowder, 24, of homeless in Newland, was charged on Aug. 23 with felony larceny, failure to appear for motorcycle/moped helmet, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving while license revoked not impaired rev, drive/allow motor vehicle registration, misdemeanor second degree trespass.
Sabra Ann Hornbuckle, 37, of 162 Hoke Benfield Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 23 with misdemeanor probation violation and parole probation violation.
Daniel Harold Pritchard, 33, of 929 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 23 with second degree trespass and misdemeanor breaking or entering.
Curtis Luther Coffey, 35, of 226 Beech Haven Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 24 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Melissa Hicks Hampton, 57, of 1231 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 24 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, and second degree trespass.
Jerry Lynn McKinney, 62, of 1332 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 24 with second degree trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Donald Bullock, 30, of 3941 Berry Creek Circle in Granite Falls, was charged on Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd MIchael Ollis, 36, of 106 Dogwood Acres LP in Marion, was charged on Aug. 25 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
Robert James Holmes, 28, of 160 Bluegrass Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 26 with second degree trespass.
Jerry Wayne Little, 73, of 192 Klonteska Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 26 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Brandon Marvin Cook, 26, of 272 Valle Vista Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 27 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Christopher James Haught, 48, of 702 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 27 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Bethany Marie Teague, 38, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 29 with shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Jody Keith Teague, 42, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 29 with shoplifting/concealment of goods.
