The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Gadden William Caraway, 20, of 101 Grape Street in Linville, was charged on Feb. 1 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Glenn Rodney Garrow, 58, of 411 Hollerth Road in Linville, was charged on Feb. 4 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired and failure to appear for failure to reduce speed.
Edgar Ross Miller, 60, of 21 Green Park Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 4 with order for arrest for failure to appear for ro possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie Mennile Suazo, 28, of 3200 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 4 with assault and battery and two counts of communicating threats.
Adam Richard Brady, 37, of 761 Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 5 with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Kendra Michelle Griffith, 37, of 54 Medie Lewis Lane in Newland, was charged on Feb. 6 with identity theft.
Adam David Ollis, 40, of 173 Whitaker Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 7 with driving while impaired.
