The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Damon Axel Gravlin, 29, of 5063 Beckman Rd. in West Columbia, SC, was charged on June 22 with assault on a female.
Scott Ray Love, 49, of 61 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 22 with driving while impaired.
Daniel Derek Bennett, 39, of 303 Veed Garland Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 23 with assault with deadly weapon intent to kill (two counts), larceny of a firearm, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence and possession of firearm by felon.
Glenn Rodney Garrow, 59, of 411 Hollerth Road in Linville, was charged on June 23 with no operator’s license and fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
Gregory Shane Peterson, 20, of 884 Curtis Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 23 with driving while impaired.
Bobbie Jean Ledford, 41, of 2121 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 24 with possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Michael Allen Taylor, 63, of Buck Mountain Road in Newland, was charged on June 24 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Zachary Dwayne Webb, 32, of 15 Westview Drive in Marion, was charged on June 24 with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Sherman Lee Caraway, 37, of 1291 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 25 breaking or entering.
Marco Antonio Ambrocio Tomas, 25, of 5972 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on June 26 with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked.
Cadden Caraway, 20, of 101 Grape Street in Linville, was charged on June 27 with simple assault.
Crystal Diane Hunigan, 36, of 938 Big Hollow Road in Blountville, Tenn., was charged on June 27 with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Melissa Darleane Johnson, 41, of 124 Fleming Ave. in Marion, was charged on June 27 with simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Heather Parker I McCloud, 38, of 147 Disney Lane in Newland, was charged on June 27 with second degree trespass.
