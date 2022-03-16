The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Scott Edwards Padrick, 40, of 302 Cobblestone Drive in Wilmington, was charged on March 8 with driving while license revoked impaired rev and failure to wear seat belt as driver.
Lorena Jane Cannon, 56, of 302 Kristen Lane in Lenoir, was charged on March 9 with driving while impaired.
Corey Lawrence Fisher, 42, of 150 Leonard Fisher Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 9 with possession of drug paraphernalia and habitual felon.
Ashley Mina, 38, of 91 Church Farm Lane in Newland, was charged on March 9 with simple assault.
Jason Arthur Rose, 42, of 9030 Booger Holler Ave. in Newland, was charged on March 9 with second degree trespass and injury to personal property.
Kisha Nichole Cook, 36, of 729 Old Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on March 10 with parole violation.
Kennedy J. Guyer, 25, of 250 Old Jonesboro Road in Bristol, Tenn., was charged on March 10 with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, fictitious information to officer, and resisting a public officer.
Daniel T. Jeffery, 46, of 743 Gravely Road in Kingsport, Tenn., was charged on March 10 with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.
Jaeden Clifford Geffon, 18, of 10070 Yacht Club Dr. S in Saint Petersburg, Fla., was charged on March 12 with driving while impaired.
Cameron Gilbert Morton, 24, of 35 Towhee Run in Pinehurst, was charged on March 13 with driving while impaired.
