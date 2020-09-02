The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Rebecca Kuuipo Archambault, 59, of 1104 Hwy. 101 in Beaufort, was charged on Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 33, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 25 with failing to comply with court order.
Gary Nathaniel Payne, 22, of 4327 Hickory Lincolnton Highway in Newton, was charged on Aug. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, and two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Eyvon Baughman, 57, of 7325 Shadyside Dr. in Summerfield, was charged on Aug. 26 with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Melvin Howard Clark, 57, of 87 Elbert Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 26 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony probation violation and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Ashley Alaine Arney, 36, of 540 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 27 with simple assault.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 39, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 27 with possession of methamphetamine.
Joshua John Childers, 39, of 129 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 27 with larceny of ginseng.
Julio Tzoy Imul, 23, of 145 Sugar Creek Lane in Morganton, was charged on Aug. 27 with indecent exposure.
Christopher John Stout, 52, of 2004 Hwy. 181 in Newland, was charged on Aug. 27 with failure to appear for child support.
Demi Celeste Hicks, 23, of 6210 N. US 19E Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 28 with felony probation violation.
Demarcus Antonio Harper, 22, of 112 Mount Allen Hts. in Black Mountain, was charged on Aug. 30 with driving while impaired.
Alexander Ray Isaacs, 28, of 345 Sam Eller Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 30 with second degree trespass.
