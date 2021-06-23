The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kippland David Arnett, 54, of 114 Herman Johnson Loop in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 14 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine, habitual felon, and driving while impaired.
Lisa Marie Ducharme, 52, of 1510 Old Beech Mountain in Elk Park, was charged on June 14 with simple assault.
Donnie Edward Shook, 41, of 2147 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 14 with obtaining property by false pretense, and felony larceny.
Sharisse Nicole Clawson, 30, of 115 East Cottage in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on June 15 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., misdemeanor child abuse, larceny, and possession of firearm by felon.
Joseph Michael Schwartz, 34, of 5112 Fallston Road in Shelby, was charged on June 15 with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of firearm by felon.
Jessica Louise Young, 34, of 36 Puppy Road in Burnsville, was charged on June 15 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee Winston Ammann, 32, of 170 Rough in Sugar Mountain, was charged on June 16 with failure to appear for misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Robert Jeffrey Jelinske, 30, of 336 Far View in Newland, was charged on June 16 with simple assault.
Michael Scott Snipes, 40, of 241 Walter Garland Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 17 with larceny of motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of stolen automobile and resisting a public officer.
William Ray Justice, 63, of 1149 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on June 18 with driving while license revoked.
Dennis Michael Leslie, 59, of 556 Dellwood City Rd. in Waynesville, was charged on June 18 with driving while impaired.
Maximino Zintzun Ornelas, 36, of 421 Seven Devils Road B in Banner Elk, was charged on June 18 with assault on a female.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.