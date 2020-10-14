The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jesse Fitzgerald Klee, 28, of 805 Crest Trl. in Linville, was charged on Oct. 5 with misdemeanor assault on a female.
Bradley Dale Adkins, 44, of 1811 Forest Hills Park Pl. in Lenoir, was charged on Oct. 6 with failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration.
Hoke Benfield, Jr., 63, of 199 Hoke Benfield Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 6 with felony probation violation.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 39, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 6 with felony probation violation.
Joseph Earl Hollifield, 40, of 203 Emerald Lane in Blowing Rock, was charged on Oct. 6 with probation violation.
Eli General Johnson, 26, of 46 Clyde Johnson Lane in Minneapolis, was charged on Oct. 6 with felony probation violation.
Madine Dotson Elliott, 40, of 444 Blue Grass Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 8 with driving while impaired.
Justin Andrew Hallford, 32, of 1057 Walt Clark Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 8 with driving while impaired.
Jake Michael Ollis, 33, of 503 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 9 with probation violation.
Matthew Jacob Poston, 31, of 358 Misty Breeze Lane in Murrells Inlet, S.C., was charged on Oct. 9 with probation violation.
Alexander Nicholas Gulledge, 28, of 7928 Lasley Forest Road in Lewisville, was charged on Oct. 10 with driving while impaired.
Christopher C. Stephens, 56, of 208 Dark Hollow Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 10 with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
Jarrett Scott Stephens, 22, of 1330 Little Plumtree Creek Road in Plumtree, was charged on Oct. 10 with misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Samuel Dwayne Blankenship, 35, of 300 Ingram St. in Thomasville, was charged on Oct. 11 with simple assault.
