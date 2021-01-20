The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robert Swanson Kyle, 30, of 27450 Mastodon Rd. in Talkeetna Matanuska Sustina, AK, was charged on Jan. 11 with second degree trespass.
Stephanie Joy Carbone, 37, of 134 Williams Pride Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 12 with felony extradition fugitive other state.
Derek Ian Fenwick, 45, of 130 Hanover St. in Asheville, was charged on Jan. 15 with first degree sexual offense.
Bradley Dewayne Hodges, 44, of 66 Old Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 16 with injury to personal property.
Anthony Malone Lewis, 44, of 124 McNabb Lane in Boone, was charged on Jan. 16 with communicating threats.
Steven Wayne Richey, 43, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 16 with assault on a female and assault by strangulation.
Jeffery Brian Benfield, 37, of 55 Verna Sue Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 17 with warrant for arrest for assault serious injury and misdemeanor child abuse.
Mark Anthony Pacheco, 25, of 328 Galloway Street in Mount Airy, was charged on Jan. 17 with warrant for arrest for breaking and/or entering, larceny after break/enter, assault of government official/employee, simple assault, and injury to personal property.
