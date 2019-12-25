The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brandon Christopher Clawson, 36, of 1951 Big Horse Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 16 with indecent liberties with child.
Brandon Marvin Cook, 24, of 272 Valle Vista Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 16 with breaking and/or entering and larceny of a firearm.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 57, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Dec. 16 with defrauding drug alcohol screen test and two counts of probation violation.
Tiffany Nicole Riddle, 25, of 52 Stone Wood Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Dec. 16 with reckless driving to endanger and no operator’s license.
David Isaac Webb, 39, of 1220 Hilldale Lane in Morganton, was charged on Dec. 16 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretense.
Kasadee Blaine Blackburn, 26, of Spruce Pine, Mitchell Co., was charged on Dec. 17 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Brandon Scott Smith, 36, of 2403 Meat Camp Road in Boone, was charged on Dec. 17 with failure to appear for simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Christopher William Benfield, 40, of 2914 Big Plum Cr. Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 19 with injury to personal property.
Dillon Bryant Young, 28, of 284 Arnett Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine.
Nichole Amber Webb, 31, of 5708 US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Dec. 20 with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass.
Jessie Hoke Wilhelm, 37, of 395 Hemlock Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 20 with failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance/tag/title/registration card (two counts), and failure to appear for permit/operation of vehicle with no insurance and altered tag/title/registration card.
Gilda Marie Danner, 41, of 165 Sheets Road in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 21 with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Robert Allen Hornbuckle, 24, of 497 Elk Street in Newland, was charged on Dec. 21 with possession of firearm by felon, interfering with electronic monitoring device, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Scott McCallum, 26, of 228 31st Street in Hickory, was charged on Dec. 21 with possession of methamphetamine.
William Sean Puckett, 35, of 271 Winters Street in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 21 with child support.
Dana Kathleen Aldridge, 36, of 880 Wellman Street in Gastonia, was charged on Dec. 22 with felony conspire to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Matthew Ryan Dugger, 29, of 178 Alvin Dugger Road on Butler, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 22 with driving while impaired.
Denette Rochelle Miller, 34, of 1196 Poga Rd. in Butler, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 22 with driving while impaired.
Cassie Nicole Walton, 32, of 1622 Summit Ridge Lane in Kannapolis, was charged on Dec. 22 with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
